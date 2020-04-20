Sudhir Mishra on how 'realistic filmmaking' will change once coronavirus lockdown is lifted

Director Sudhir Mishra has been coping and living despite the countrywide lockdown owing to the novel coronavirus, however, he suffered a major setback during the ongoing lockdown phase as he lost his father, Dr. DN Mishra, also a Lucknowite on April 2.

In a recent interview, speaking about the same, Sudhir said, "My sister could not come. Later, we did a small puja at home. He suffered a heart attack. Now, I am taking care of my mother and slowly started with my normal life." The Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi director was wrapping his next film Serious Men based on Manu Joseph’s novel when the lockdown happened.

He added, "I have already shot the film in Mumbai and Goa with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It’s the story of a father and son. The editing part has also been done. I just need a month or so to complete the VFX and other parts. The film is for Netflix." In addition to this, Sudhir also supervised OTT series Hostages season 2, "I directed the first part, but in this season, I am the showrunner (creative director). This series has already been shot and its editing and background work in on. The team is working from their homes using whatever possible technology," he said.

Sudhir said that he feels the storytelling will change after everything reopens after the lockdown. "Will we be able to tell the stories post-COVID-19 phase that is a big question for all filmmakers. Creatively there will be a conflict in the mind of writers on what kind of stories to tell and what will be accepted. Tall talks of humanity…for poor and needy have been exposed and they are the ones who are suffering the most. We need to live with this truth!"

He further added, "It’s fine for those who make fantasy films but for makers like us who make ‘Yatharth apne samay ki filmein’ (realistic cinema of current times) will have to consider these aspects too."