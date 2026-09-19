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Sudhir Mishra on directing Waheeda Rehman, playing mother of Manoj Bajpayee's Mahatma Gandhi: 'It feels incredibly special and surreal'

Sudhir Mishra opened up about directing veteran Waheeda Rehman in his untitled film, with Manoj Bajpayee playing Mahatma Gandhi.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 03:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sudhir Mishra on directing Waheeda Rehman, playing mother of Manoj Bajpayee's Mahatma Gandhi: 'It feels incredibly special and surreal'
Waheeda Rehman (Image source: Twitter)
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With National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Waheeda Rehman has been roped in to essay Putlibai, the mother of Mahatma Gandhi. Sudhir Mishra expressed his excitement about getting the opportunity to direct the veteran actress. He shared, "It fills me with immense joy to say that Waheeda Ji is going to be a part of this project!"

Sudhir Mishra on directing Waheeda Rehman

The director added that he has grown up watching Waheeda Rehman's movies, making the experience incredibly surreal for him. "I have such a deep and personal connection with films like Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Guide. I grew up watching these films, mostly on the big screen, and they have stayed with me in ways I can't quite put into words. I still can't quite believe that someone who has been a part of these legendary films is now going to be a part of a project I'm directing. It feels incredibly special and surreal. It is an absolute honour to have her in this film," Sudhir Mishra went on to add.

Anubhav Sinha calls it an 'incredible honour' to work with Waheeda Rehman

Anubhav Sinha, who is producing the drama, went on to add, "What an incredible honour it has been to sit and talk about movies in general with Waheeda ji, and this one in particular where Sudhir and the script convinced her to be back on set." This yet-untitled drama is being made under the direction of Sudhir Mishra and presented by NH Studioz.

Also read: Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'

 

About the untitled Mahatma Gandhi film. 

Backed by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of A Benaras Mediaworks production, the project will see Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles, along with others.

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