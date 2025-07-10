Sudhanshu Pandey BLASTS Apoorva Mukhija for living in 'delulu world', makes BIG statement for using his name: 'I don’t need controversy to...'

Sudhanshu Pandey has lost his cool after Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, made statements about him in several interviews. He said, "It’s honestly amusing to watch people, whose entire relevance is built around clickbait, try and stir something out of nothing.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has lost his cool on Apoorva Mukhija and issued a strong statement on the Rebel Kid for 'using' his name in media interviews. Ever since The Traitors ended, both Sudhanshu and Apoorva have been on the loggerheads. In DNA India's interview, Sudhanshu mentioned that Apoorva needs to channelise her energy in a positive way. Similarly, he slammed her during his Insta Live as well. Things got uglier when Apoorva started talking ill about the Anupamaa actor. She went on to say that Sudhanshu's statement comes out of patriarchy. Now Sudhanshu has given a befitting reply to Apoorva, calling her out for living in a delusional world.

'The Rebel Kid's entire career is built around clickbait': Sudhanshu Pandey

In a statement, Sudhanshu said, "Some people thrive on drama and live in their own little delulu worlds. I spoke about her once, and now she’s out there milking that moment for content. I have graced front pages and magazine covers long before thumbnails even existed, so it’s honestly amusing to watch people, whose entire relevance is built around clickbait, try and stir something out of nothing."

'Apoorva flipped after apologising to me': Sudhanshu Pandey

He further added, "What shocks me more is how hard she's flipped! The tone in which she had sent me a message post the show, apologising for her conduct, was so nice, and I even forgave her with a lot of love and thought it was all done and dusted! But cut to a camera and suddenly there’s arrogance, attitude, and a whole new personality of her back to square one. I don’t understand how people manage to juggle multiple masks so easily. I have never been that person. I say what I feel, I speak my truth, but I never go low, never hit below the belt."

Sudhanshu Pandey gives limelight to Apoorva as a 'gift'

At last, the actor said, "Unlike others, I don’t need controversy to validate my presence. My career has outlived many people’s entire existence in this space, and I say that without ego, just facts. If riding my name gives them some headline joy, they are welcome. Think of it as a gift from me!"