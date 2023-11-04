'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran says that she has not been offered Hindi movies since 17 years of Malamaal Weekly.

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran has worked extensively in television across the languages. Known for her performance in shows such as Kahin Kisii Roz, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Naagin, Sudha has done some popular movies in the South and Bollywood as well.

Interestingly, Sudha started her career with movies, and after making a successful debut with Mayuri (her biopic released in 1984), Sudha was written off from the movies. Even today, after being so successful in television, Sudha says that she's not getting work in Bollywood. While promoting her upcoming series, Doree, Sudha reveals that she has never refused any work, and if there has been a gap in her career, it is because she was busy working down South. Sudha further adds that she wanted to work in Bollywood, but she's not been considered. "Main toh karne ke liye tayaar hoon, but nobody calls me for movies." Sudha's last big screen appearance in Bollywood was Malamaal Weekly (2006), and it's been 17 years since she has not received a single movie offer from Bollywood. "After Malamaal Weekly, I have not done any movie. That movie was a super-duper hit, and I played a strong role of single woman against men, but still nahi aaya."

Sudha asserts that television has kept her busy and that's why she never waited for movies, "Jab television mujhe itna pyaar, aise roles, aisa fanbase de raha hai, toh main kyu wait karungi?" Although Sudha is busy with television, she desires to work in films as well, "I do need (films). Main filmon se aayi hoon. Aise kai roles hai jab main dekhti hoon, toh mujhe lagta hai ki 'kaash maine kiya hota'. Aaj bhi bahut tamanna hai, but offer hi nahi ho raha hai." Before signing off, Sudha claims that she merits the chance to work in films, "I do deserve." Sudha's latest show Doree will premiere on Colors from November 6.