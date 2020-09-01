Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Why was Mahesh Bhatt adamant Rhea Chakraborty leave SSR on June 8?

While Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the CBI in th Sushant Singh Rajput death case consecutively since the last four days, artists in the film industry across the country seem to be divided in their opinion of the media trial in the case and the people who have in quizzed so far.

Raising a question as to why filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hasn't been called in for interrogation by the CBI till date, actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter to make a point and question the role of Mahesh Bhatt in the relationship between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

"Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?" Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted from her verified account on Monday evening.

Recently, screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt were leaked, where Rhea reportedly informed the filmmaker on June 8 that she was leaving Sushant`s house. To this Bhatt allegedly replied with texts like, "Don't look back. Make it possible what is inevitable" and "My love to your father. He will be a happy man." Sushant passed away on June 14.

Bhatt, who Rhea recently mentioned as her father figure, faced severe trolling on social media after his WhatsApp conversation with Rhea got leaked.

In fact, he has been targeted by trolls for allegedly practicing nepotism and also for his closeness to Rhea, who has been charged with abetment to suicide in Sushant`s death.

Meanhwwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty`s purported 'visit' to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s body was kept.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman`s M.A. Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31.

However, Mumbai Police is yet to respond to the notice.

(With inputs from IANS)