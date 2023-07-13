Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opens up on her casting couch incident and recalls being left on the verge of tears.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who is popularly known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, recently opened up on her casting couch experience and recalled that it left her on the verge of tears in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalled her casting couch incident and said, “I met this director and he asked me, 'Who are you close to, mom or dad?’ We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, ‘I am very close to my father.'” What the director said next, left the actor shocked. “He said, ‘Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning.”

She further said, “At first, I didn’t understand what he was saying. It takes you a while to process. Then I was like it’s 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending. I was almost on the verge of tears. I picked up all my stuff and I said I’m just coming and I ran. But this used to happen a lot. people have horror stories of casting couch, this is very mild.”

She also opened up about her marriage in the same interview and said, “My parents were against this marriage as Shekhar was my mother’s age at that time and he was divorced and from the film industry. My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself.”

Suchita Krishnamoorthi rose to fame after featuring in the 1994 movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actress appeared in many other Hindi films, however, she quit films in 1999 after getting married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. She was recently seen in the series Bravehearts.

