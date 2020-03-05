Suchitra Krishnamoorthi moves court against ex-husband Shekhar Kapur over property being used by Kabir Bedi

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a case against ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. She has filed a property case against him. The property reportedly belongs to her daughter Kaveri but is currently being used by veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

Suchitra was spotted crying at a family court last week. Her friend spoke to SpotboyE and mentioned that there was no use arguing with Shekhar Kapur, hence she had to move court. More so, Kabir Bedi's property is only one of the properties Suchitra is fighting with Shekhar for.

Suchitra is stressed about how her daughter Kaveri would fight for the property without her support. Previously Kabir Bedi had lashed out at Suchitra stating that he is staying on the land with legal rent agreement in place.

Upon contacting Suchitra herself, she told the portal, “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me.” Her fight for property has continued for three long years. Suchitra and Shekhar, who tied the knot in 1997, got divorced in September 2006.