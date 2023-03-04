Search icon
'Such a scam': Netizens lash out at AP Dhillon for lip-syncing to his songs at WPL 2023 opening ceremony

AP Dhillon is being trolled for lip-syncing to his chartbuster tracks such as Brown Munde and Insane at the WPL 2023 opening ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

AP Dhillon at WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony/Twitter

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known professionally as AP Dhillon, was the star performer at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Women's Premier League at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, along with the two leading Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. 

As the hostess of the evening Mandira Bedi announced that the singer has flew down straight from Los Angeles for his performance, Dhillon took the centre stage and the crowd went berserk. Decked up in a black outfit, the Canadian Punjabi singer set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance on his chartbuster tracks such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Tere Te, and Insane among others. 

However, people noticed the fact that the singer was actually lip-syncing to his songs and not actually singing them live. Netizens lashed out at AP Dhillon on the micro-blogging performance Twitter for the same reason. One user tweeted, "AP Dhillon live performance such a scam man. Can't even lip sync properly", while another added, "#APDhillon came all the way from Los Angeles to lip sync in #WPL opening ceremony."

Another tweet read, "AP Dhillon isn’t even trying to lip-sync! Often forgets to hold the mic up. Why do so many of these stars do it", while another Twitter user compared the WPL opening ceremony with the IPL 2022 closing ceremony where Ranveer Singh had performed and wrote, "After watching the opening ceremony of #WPL2023, I have huge respect for #RanveerSingh .#APDhillon was doing lipsync, #KritiSanon didn't even hold bat correctly and the energy from all were too low. Ranveer changed his cloths 19-20 times in 5 minutes and the energy was Insane."

The first match of the Women's Premier League is underway between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The other three teams in the league are Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. There will be 22 matches played in WPL 2023 including 20 round-robin games, a playoff, and the final.

READ | Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at WPL 2023 opening ceremony, see photos and videos

