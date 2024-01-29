Twitter
Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Subhash Ghai also shared why he chose Sanjay Dutt to play the lead role in the 1993 crime drama film Khal Nayak. The film also starred Madhuri Dixt and Jackie Shroff.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Directed by Subhash Ghai and starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles, Khal Nayak was one of the most highest-grossing films in the 1990s. In a recent interview, Subhash Ghai revealed that many actors approached him to play the lead role, and even Anil Kapoor was ready to go bald for the crime drama film released in 1993.

Speaking to ANI, the Taal director said, "When news broke out in the market that I am making Khal Nayak many heroes approached me as they wanted to be a part of the film. Anil Kapoor came and expressed his interest in doing the film. He even got ready to be bald but I (was looking for something else). Sanjay Dutt was the right fit."

On being asked why he particularly chose Sanjay over anybody else, Ghai elaborated, "Sanjay Dutt has a typical face...He can be dangerous, he can be innocent. If you look at his face, there is an innocence to it but at the same time, if he becomes angry, he is truly dangerous. He operates in two shades and that is why he was the best choice for Khal Nayak. I told him to just follow me, so he said you just act, I’ll follow you and he did exactly that. Every scene in Khal Nayak, he copied them as I wrote them in great detail. I was also a performer so that helped as well."

Apart from being a commercial success, Khal Nayak also received appreciation from critics and audiences. The film received 11 nominations at the 39th Filmfare Awards in 1994, the highest by any film in that year, and ended up winning two of them - Best Female Playback Singer to Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, and Best Choreography to Saroj Khan for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

READ | Filmfare Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bag top acting honours; 12th Fail wins Best Film

