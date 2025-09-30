Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Subhash Ghai pens cryptic note amid misconduct claims, says 'scary to meet...'

Subhash Ghai believes guiding today’s youth has become difficult due to their obsession with social media validation, stressing that mutual respect is vital for real growth.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

Subhash Ghai pens cryptic note amid misconduct claims, says 'scary to meet...'
Image credit: Instagram
Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, feels that it becoming increasingly difficult to guide the young talents across different walks of life as the younger generation is hungry for social media validation, and often harps on deriving publicity.

On Sunday, the filmmaker-producer took to his instagram, and shared a picture of different plants presumably from his balcony. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about how it's the duty of all senior experts to guide young talents but, the attitude of the young talent stands in the way of knowledge transfer.

He wrote, "Though it's the duty of all senior experts to help n guide kids in their profession if they come to you for help. But today it's scary to meet unknown guys where they want to be seen in social media with right or wrong statements for publicity. As I hear nowadays. God bless them. Mutual respect is the first thing in making respectful careers (sic)".

Earlier, he hosted a fun evening at his house with his friends discussing the change in undercurrents of filmmaking in Hindi cinema, and the film trade. The filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture featuring him, director Mohit Suri, dialogue writer Rohan Shankar, actor Shaad Randhawa, senior film trade analyst Komal Nahta and others.

Subhash Ghai shared that the theme of the evening was, "audience rejecting pricey stars, and to let the director make the film he or she wants to make". He wrote in the caption, "It's always a real fun if you have a round table conversation at your home over a drink with open talk on film making today full of laughter. Theme. Audience saying bye to pricy stars. Let the director make the film. Like just a few friends visiting my home last night turned it into a master class full of glitter with Komal Nahta, Mohit Suri n Rohan Shankar n my team. A fun evening indeed. Thank you".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

