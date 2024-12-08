Subhash Ghai made his first statement after the recent hospitalisation reports. He does reveals how his health got affected, but assured 'all is well'.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai made his first statement and shared a health update after his recent hospitalisation. On Sunday, the Karma director took his thoughts to X (formerly Twitter), and assured "All is well." Ghai wrote, "I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health." He further wrote how his health got affected, "After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa," he further assured, "ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you."

On Saturday there were reports that veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. As per a source close to Subhash Ghai's family, the 'Taal' director was taken to the hospital for a "routine check-up" and he is "doing well." "Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it's important do all checkups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors get to do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine," the source told ANI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Subhash Ghai recently attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). During his IFFI visit, Subhash interacted with DNA India and discussed why he's not directing any more films. The Khal Nayak director also shared how difficult is it to make a two-hero or multi-starrer in present times.

"Aaj ke time mein aap do artiste ko saath mein khada nahi kar sakte, laane ki toh bahut door ki baat hai." He further explained that the main reason behind this is film industry people have become more professional. "1990s mein jo logon ka ek atmosphere tha, woh emotional hota tha. Connection hota tha hum sab mein. Technicians ke saath, cameraman ke saath. Artiste ke saath. Abhi sab professional connection hai. Uski wajah se actor kehta hai ki main ek ganta bhi nahi extra rukunga, bhale tumhara scene ho na ho. Yeh professionalism hota hai. Main 8 gante ki shift hi karunga, 8.15 nahi ho sakta (In the 1990s, the atmosphere of people was emotional. There was a connection among all of us. With the technicians, with the cameramen, with the artists. Now, all of us have professional connections. Because of that, the actor says that he will not stay for an extra hour, even if the scene is completed or not. This is professionalism. If I have an 8-hour shift, I will work for 8 hours only, it cannot be 8.15 hours)." On the work front, Subhash is gearing up to produce Aitraaz 2 and Khal Nayak 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

