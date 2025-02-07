Though Subhash Ghai isn't active in filmmaking, he continues to make big investments. Read on to know more about his latest big move.

Subhash Ghai, along with his wife Mukta Ghai, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore, Square Yards said on Tuesday. In a statement, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The property bought by Ghai along with his wife is located at 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments. The apartment has a carpet area of 4,364 sq ft (405.42 square metres) and a built-up area of 486.69 square metres (5,239 sq ft), the statement said. Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director, and screenwriter. He has directed and produced several films.

Subhash Ghai was rushed to ICU in Lilawati Hospital

Last year, in December 2024, the Karma director was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. As per a source close to Subhash Ghai’s family, the ‘Taal’ director was taken to the hospital for a “routine check-up” and it was nothing serious. There were reports that he was rushed to ICU, but the statement from his representative snubbed the rumours.

“Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it’s important do all checkups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors get to do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine,” the source told ANI.

He also attended the IFFI Film Festival, Goa, and there he opened up about Aitraaz 2 with DNA India. In the exclusive conversation, Ghai said that Aitraaz 2 will have a new cast, "Aitraaz ko bane 20 saal ho gaye. Toh hume aaj ke contemporary artiste, new generation ke actors ke saath banani padegi (It has been 20 years since we made Aitraaz. So we will have to make it with today's contemporary artists, new generation actors)." Ghai confirmed that his production house is working on Khal Nayak 2 and Aitraaz 2.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

