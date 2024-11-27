In the exclusive interaction, filmmaker Subhash Ghai revealed that Priyanka Chopra didn't want to play the negative lead in Aitraaz. The Karma director and also gave a big update about Aitraaz 2, and why she won't be returning in the sequel.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai revealed an interesting fact about Priyanka Chopra's casting in Aitraaz. Recently, Subhash attended the 55th International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, and joined DNA India for a special interaction. During the conversation, the Karma director opened up about his conviction in casting the correct actors for a movie.

Ghai revealed that there have been instances where he requested actors to do his film because he considered that the actor he envisioned could do justice to the role. Speaking about the same, he said, "Humara bhi ek constitution hota hai, aur us hisaab se we analyse ki us role ko sabse acha kaun justify kar sakta hai. Toh kai baar aisa hua hai ki main gharon mein ja ke request kar-kar cast kiye hai actors. Bahut se aise log the, and bahut logo ko maine chance diya (We also have a constitution, and accordingly we analysed who can best justify that role. So it has happened many times that I have gone to homes and requested actors to cast them. There were many such people, and I gave a chance to many people)."

Then the Saudagar director revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Simi Grewal were not ready to do Aitraaz and Karz respectively. "I never dominated or pressured an actor to work in my movie. There are instances when I requested them. Simi Garewal kaam nahi karna chahti thi Karz mein. Priyanka Chopra Aitraaz nahi karna chahti thi. Maine kitna manaya unhe (Simi Grewal did not want to work in debt. Priyanka Chopra did not want to object. I tried so hard to convince her). This is because I think that these actors would be perfect for particular roles.

For the unversed, Priyanka gained critical praise for her performance in Aitraaz (2004). She also became the second leading lady of Bollywood to earn the Best Actor in Negative Role Filmfare Award after Kajol for Gupt (1997). 20 years after Aitraaz, Subhash Ghai will be producing the sequel of Aitraaz. However, this time, Priyanka won't be leading it. Speaking about the same, Subhash said, "Aitraaz ko bane 20 saal ho gaye. Toh hume aaj ke contemporary artiste, new generation ke actors ke saath banani padegi (It has been 20 years since we made Aitraaz. So we will have to make it with today's contemporary artists, new generation actors)." Ghai confirmed that his production house is working on Khal Nayak 2 and Aitraaz 2, "Abhi 3-4 mahiney mein jaise story and cast lock ho jayegi. Hum full-fledged announce kar denge (Now in 3-4 months the story and cast will be locked. and then we will make a full-fledged announcement)," Ghai concluded with a smile.

