Subhash Ghai comments on how difficult it is to make an ensemble or two-hero film in today's competitive nature. He also emphasised the change in the attitude of actors and crew members that has made it difficult to write and direct films.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reacted to the difficulty of directing a multi-starrer film in 2024. Subhash has helmed the biggest ensemble, multi-starrer blockbusters. Films such as Taal, Ram Lakhan, Vidhaata, Kaalicharan, and Khal Nayak are among the popular two-hero films. Ghai has also made an ensemble actioner Karma, and he was the only director to bring two veteran stars Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar after three decades with Saudagar.

While attending the 55th International Film Festival (IFFI), Subash had an exclusive interaction with DNA India. Recalling his career, and analysing the current trends, Ghai revealed how difficult is it to bring two A-listers into one film, "Aaj ke time mein aap do artiste ko saath mein khada nahi kar sakte, laane ki toh bahut door ki baat hai." He further explained that the main reason behind this is film industry people have become more professional. "1990s mein jo logon ka ek atmosphere tha, woh emotional hota tha. Connection hota tha hum sab mein. Technicians ke saath, cameraman ke saath. Artiste ke saath. Abhi sab professional connection hai. Uski wajah se actor kehta hai ki main ek ganta bhi nahi extra rukunga, bhale tumhara scene ho na ho. Yeh professionalism hota hai. Main 8 gante ki shift hi karunga, 8.15 nahi ho sakta (In the 1990s, the atmosphere of people was emotional. There was a connection among all of us. With the technicians, with the cameramen, with the artists. Now, all of us have professional connections. Because of that, the actor says that he will not stay for an extra hour, even if the scene is completed or not. This is professionalism. If I have an 8-hour shift, I will work for 8 hours only, it cannot be 8.15 hours)."

From 2010, Subhash has directed only one film, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. He explained that due to such changes in the film industry, a filmmaker like him would find it difficult to write or direct films, "Aise mahul mein hum jaise emotional logo ka film likhna ya direct karna muskil hai. Hum produce kar sakte hai, lekin direct ya writing difficult hoti hai (In such an environment, it is difficult for emotional people like us to write or direct a film. We can produce, but directing or writing is difficult)."

Also read: Subhash Ghai confirms Priyanka Chopra won't be in Aitraaz 2, reveals actress didn't want to do Akshay Kumar's Aitraaz

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.