Subhash Ghai 'amused' after Mahima Chaudhry accuses him of bullying her, read filmmaker's full statement

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday issued a clarification after Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry claimed that he bullied her and asked other producers to not work with her.

In his statement, Subhash Ghai said that there was one "small conflict" but Mahima had later apologised to him for flouting a clause in the contract with his production house, and he had forgiven her.

His statement read, "I am amused reading this news. Mahima & I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today. She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes ‘I love my India' even after 23 years. Yes, there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of Pardes, which became a big blockbuster and for which she even got the Filmfare award for the best actor. My company did send her a show-cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement. Media & industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew n canceled her contract with Mukta Arts. After 3 years she came to me with her family n apologised for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her n thereafter we became friends again. She is a jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by someone. Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kanchi in 2015. I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in the course of life in show biz."​

For the uninformed, Mahima had made her Bollywood debut with Ghai’s directorial Pardes, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

It was in a recent interview that Mahima had revealed that she was bullied by Ghai and that only four people, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan, and Rajkumar Santoshi stood by her during that time.