Subhas Chandra Bose's kin slams Randeep Hooda's Savarkar biopic over claims that Netaji was 'inspired by' VD Savarkar

Chandra Kumar Bose reacts to Randeep Hooda's claim that Netaji Subhash Ji was inspired by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Randeep Hooda’s movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been grabbing headlines since the release of the teaser. Now, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose has reacted strongly to Randeep Hooda’s claim that the freedom fighter along with Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose, was inspired by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

While sharing the teaser of the movie, Randeep Hooda tweeted, “The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHoodain & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023.”

Reacting to Randeep Hooda’s claim, Chandra Kumar Bose said, “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by only two great personalities. One is Swami Vivekananda, who was his spiritual Guru, and the second person was freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das, who was his political mentor. Apart from these two people, I don't think Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by any other freedom fighters.”

He further added, “Savarkar was a great personality, a freedom fighter, but Savarkar's ideology and the ideology of Netaji were diametrically opposite. So, I don't see any reason why Netaji would follow Savarkar’s principles and ideology. He actually opposed Savarkar.”

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose also told India Today that the freedom fighter clearly stated in his writings that they cannot expect anything from Savarkar and Mohammad Jinnah in the freedom movement and said, “He also said that nothing can be expected from the Hindu Mahasabha and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom movement of India. Netaji was a very secular leader. He opposed those people who were communal. Communalism was completely opposed by both the brothers - Sharad Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. So how do you expect Netaji to follow or support Savarkar? Prior to going to Cellular jail, Savarkar was a revolutionary in India's freedom movement. He wanted India's freedom, but later on, he changed.”

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Swatantra Veer Savarkar stars Randeep Hooda as Savarkar and also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial among others. The movie is scheduled to release this year.

