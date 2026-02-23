FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Subedaar trailer: Anil Kapoor wages war against Mona Singh's illegal sand mining mafia, Prime Video film to premiere on this date

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Mona Singh, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles. The gritty action drama will premiere on Prime Video on March 5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 23, 2026

The streaming platform Prime Video unveiled the high-octane, visually striking trailer of its upcoming Prime Original action-drama, Subedaar on Monday. The movie is headlined by Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya and also features the highly versatile Radhikka Madan in lead role, with Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Subedaar plunges into India's rugged heartland, where illegal sand mining fuels a land ruled by fear and silence. Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya returns — disciplined, battle-scarred, and grieving — until his path collides with Prince (Aditya Rawal). Anil Kapoor anchors the film with simmering intensity, delivering the powerful line, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi."

What follows is a tense and brutal face-off as Arjun takes on a ruthless new adversary, while his strained relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan) deepens the emotional stakes. Gritty yet deeply human, the film promises a searing clash of ego, pain, and survival — because when fists fly and respect is on the line, there’s only one rule: Don't f****k with Subedaar.

Anil Kapoor, as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, shared, "Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career. Subedaar Arjun is a man defined by discipline, sacrifice, and deep personal loss, and bringing that to life on screen was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling for me as an actor. Producing this project was equally important to me because I wanted to give my best, not only as an actor but also as a producer. Being involved creatively behind the scenes allowed me to contribute to the vision of the film in a more holistic way. This journey would not have been possible without the brilliant performances of my co-actors Radhikka, Mona, Saurabh, Aditya, Faisal, and Khushboo, along with the fantastic team behind the lens."

Radhikka Madan, who portrays the role of Shyama, said, "My character, Shyama is a young woman dealing with loss, unspoken fear, and quiet strength, while trying to protect herself and navigate a fractured relationship with her father. What I admire about her is that her courage is not loud — it comes from resilience, self-belief, and emotional honesty. Sharing the screen with a veteran like Anil Kapoor sir made this movie truly memorable. His intensity, discipline, and emotional depth as an actor elevated our scenes, and I learned so much just by observing him. Working with Suresh Triveni sir was a dream come true. I have been trying to work with him for the past four years. He is one of the best directors I have worked with."

Suresh Triveni, director, writer, and producer of Subedaar, shared, "Subedaar is a tribute to the mainstream cinema I grew up with. It’s a tribute as an Anil Kapoor fan boy. While it deals with a retired army man acclimatising to the "civilian" life, deep inside it’s a father daughter story. This film is personal and has been challenging, a feat that I couldn’t have achieved without my team. Anil Kapoor embodies Arjun Maurya with remarkable restraint and intensity, bringing both vulnerability and ferocity to a character who is fighting for his daughter, his values, and his sense of self. It's gripping, it's intimate, disconcerting, and deeply human with a myriad of emotions it brings to the surface."

Directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 5.

