BOLLYWOOD

Subedaar teaser: Anil Kapoor brings back 'Tezaab wala gussa', beat sh*t out of baddies at 69, fans demands 'yeh picture theatre mein chaiye'

Anil Kapoor dropped the first glimpse of his upcoming movie Subedaar, and it has left netizens amazed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Subedaar teaser: Anil Kapoor brings back 'Tezaab wala gussa', beat sh*t out of baddies at 69, fans demands 'yeh picture theatre mein chaiye'
Anil Kapoor in and as Subedaar
Anil Kapoor returns to OTT with a loud roar, makes a dramatic entry as Subedaar, and reveals the official teaser of the upcoming film. Directed by Suresh Triveni— known for Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Daldal—Subedaar is a gritty, emotionally charged action-drama that stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in the lead roles, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. 

What is the basic premise of Subedaar? 

Subedaar follows the turbulent journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil), a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world. The film shows Anil Kapoor in one of his most compelling performances, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right.  Set in the heartland of India, the film is a cinematic, gritty and intense exploration of honour in the midst of societal decay.

Watch the teaser of Subedaar

Netizens reactions to Subedaar

Several netizens have lauded Anil Kapoor's angry avatar, which instantly reminds them of Munna from Tezaab. A cybercitizen wrote, "Tezab movie wala gussa... Really long time." Another cybercitizen wrote, "90’s heroes can only save Bollywood." A netizen wrote, "Anil Kapoor ka sahi umer main career revive ho gaya. Itni films and web shows main dekh liya abh toh." A section of fans also demanded that Subedaar should have been a theatrical release. A netizen wrote, "Bhai aisi movie theatre ke liye hoti hai bhai. This is for my theatre." Another netizen wrote, "Thought this was something like Jailer due to the name and character, but cool to see it's different." One of the netizens wrote, "Theatre mein chaiye bhai ye movie."

With powerhouse actor Anil Kapoor at the centre, Subedaar offers audiences a compelling cinematic experience like never before on Prime Video. Subedaar will premiere on the OTT platform from March 5. 

