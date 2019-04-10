'Student Of The Year 2' teaser poster: Tiger Shroff is 'back' to 'Take The Challenge'

'Student Of The Year 2' is constantly making the buzz for obvious reasons. The movie will mark the debut of promising actors like Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. While Tara does not have a filmy background, Ananya happens to be 'Aakhri Pasta' Chunky Pandey's daughter.

The girls are set to make their debut alongside the established star Tiger Shroff. Tiger, much like Varun Dhawan, has barely given any flops in his career. He in fact is the face of 'Baaghi', just like Varun is the face of 'Dulhania' series. Interestingly Varun also made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' which released in 2012. Meanwhile, Punit Malhotra is directing 'Student Of The Year 2'.

While the buzz is still at high, Punit, Tiger, Tara, Ananya, Karan, Apoorva Mehta (co-CEO of Dharma Productions), co-producer Fox Star Studios and even music partner Zee Music Company shared the new poster of the film. Featuring Tiger Shroff's back, the poster is indeed quite the tease.

See it for yourself:

While 'Student Of The Year 2' is slated for May 10 release, the trailer of this film is set to be unveiled this Friday i.e. on April 12, 2019. Interestingly both Tara and Ananya have already bagged their second and third film while 'Student Of The Year 2' is yet to release. Tara Sutaria would next be seen in 'Marjaavan' with Sidharth Malhotra (also 'Student Of The Year' actor), Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. She has also bagged the lead role in Ahaan Shetty's debut film, a remake of 'RX100'. Meanwhile Ananya Pandey would be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.