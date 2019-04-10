'Student of the Year 2' makers make it difficult to wait for the trailer with the latest posters!

Looks like the makers have finally decided to unveil the trailer of Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer Student of the Year 2. On Wednesday morning, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions dropped a series of posters from the film on Twitter, making the wait for the film's trailer even more difficult. To add to the excitement and give major hints about the trailer reveal, the makers mentioned that the new session will begin on April 11 thsi year.

While the first film Student of the Year released seven years ago and marked the launchpad of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, the second film in the franchise will have Tiger Shroff leading the cast with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who will be making their Bollywood debut with the film. Though, the first part was directed by Karan Johar, Punit Malhotra has taken the director's chair for the second film in the franchise.

Coming back to the posters, while two posters feature Tiger, in front of the gates of St. Teresa school, another one hints at a boy vs girl challenge in SOTY 2.

Check out the posters here:

The SOTY 2 trio - Ananya, Tiger and Tara had already made their Koffee debut this year in Koffee With Karan 6. Going by the said episode, this trio surely will pack a punch in the film. Grapevine has it, that the original students, Alia, Varun and Siddharth too will be seen in interesting cameos in SOTY 2. However, nothing has been confirmed on the same as yet.