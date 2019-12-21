'Street Dancer 3D' new song 'Muqabala': Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva groove to iconic '90s classic

prabhudeva, muqabala, kadhalan, kumar, rahman, remo d'souza, varun dhawan, street dancer 3d

The '90s was an era of iconic dance numbers and songs. One of the most popular tracks of the '90s which still is a popular party number is Mukkala Muqabla. The original which was created in Tamil was later dubbed in Hindi. The song was composed by the legendary AR Rahman and was featured in the film Kadhalan.

Now, the popular dance number originally performed by Prabhudeva has been recreated for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. The reprised version of the song titled Muqabala was released today featuring Varun, Shraddha, and Prabhudeva. The song has been released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

The recreated version of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song which would have been incomplete without Prabhudeva has performed the song flawlessly with some new, never seen before moves.

The track is sure to rule at all the clubs and parties given that New Years' Eve is just around the corner. Muqabala is funky, stylish and amazing to forget everything and groove on.

The trailer of the film was released a few days back and garnered a wondrous response from the audience. At the launch, director Remo D'Souza spoke about the inclusion of this song. "When Bhushan ji (Kumar, producer) told me that I can use this song in my film, I was so so happy because 25 years back Prabhu sir had done this song. I was in school at that time. I had never thought that one day I'd be able to meet Prabhu sir and do the same song with him... It’s an iconic song and was shot brilliantly back then. So I was scared about how I’d do it again. But I was relieved that Prabhu sir would be himself in the song. So nothing could go wrong."

Street Dancer is slated to release on January 24, 2020.