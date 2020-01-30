'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office Report Day 6: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's film witnesses downfall, crosses Rs 50 crore

The day six box office collections of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' is out.

Street Dancer 3D was one of the releases which hit the screens during Republic Day weekend this year. The film is a Remo D'Souza directorial starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. On the opening day, as per reports in Box Office India, Street Dancer 3D minted Rs 9.50 crore approx, while trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated the film made Rs 10.26 crore on Friday.

Now, first Wednesday collections are out that is day six. As per Taran, the film witnessed again a drop and made about Rs 3.58. Which means Street Dancer 3D has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. He tweeted, "#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz."

#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz. January 30, 2020

While about Tuesday's collections, the trading website listed as below:

Friday - Rs 9.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 12.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 17 crore approx

Monday - Rs 4.25 crore approx

Tuesday - Rs 3.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 46.75 crore approx

Meanwhile, along with Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

The film is touted to be the third instalment in ABCD franchise and marks Varun's reunion with Remo, Prabhu Deva and Shraddha after ABCD 2.