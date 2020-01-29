'Street Dancer 3D' box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer all set to cross 50 crore mark

The total business that is done by the film so far stands at 47crore net in five days.

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3 had fans pretty excited about its release but the film experienced another drop on its first Tuesday as it collected 3.50 crore net. The total business that is done by the film so far stands at 47crore net in five days and the week is expected to take the film's earnings towards the 53 crore net mark which is a poor number.

According to a report in Box Office India, the drop in the film's collection will, in turn, affect the earnings of the film post the first week with its only hope being steady weekday collections and minimal drop on the second Friday. The report further suggests that the fall of earnings on Tuesday means there is no chance that the film would recover as the second Friday is certain to be lower even if the earning don't drop entirely on Thursday.

Street Dancer 3D is a major under-performer but it won't reportedly end up as bad as Pagalpanti or Panipat as the film has good non-theatrical recovery and a UK rebate which will take it over the line as far as the makers are concerned.

The collections of Street Dancer 3 to date are as follows.

Friday - 9,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 12,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 17,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 46,75,00,000 apprx

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. The film which released on January 24 locked horns with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha starrer Panga.