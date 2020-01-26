'Street Dancer 3D' box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows 35% growth

As per reports in Box Office India, the film directed by Remo D'Souza showed good growth and grossed 13 crore net at the box office on Saturday.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D saw them recreating the magic of ABCD 2 and the fans seem to be loving their chemistry together. The film hit the theatres on Friday and opened to average collections at the box office.

As per reports in Box Office India, the film directed by Remo D'Souza showed good growth and grossed 13 crore net at the box office on Saturday. Street Dancer 3D reportedly showed a growth of 35 percent. The film did have a slow start with 9.50 net collection on Friday, but the film is expected to pick up and show some more growth on its third day on Sunday owing to the occasion of Republic Day.

The two-day numbers of the film are Rs 22-22.50 crore net and the target will be to get towards that 40 crore net mark which would be a pretty good weekend number with a good trend. The third film in choreographer-turned-director Remo-D’Souza’s dance-based-film franchise brought back the lead pair of Varun and Shraddha.

Street Dancer 3D has been garnering positive reviews from all quarters ever since its release on Friday. The film also stars Nora Fatehi in an important role. The release of this Varun-Shraddha starrer locked horns with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

It had a relatively slow start as it grossed over 2.50 crore net on day one. By far, Panga's sports drama has even lower collections than Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.