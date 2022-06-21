Headlines

Stree: Shraddha Kapoor to reprise her role in prequel?

The prequel of the film Stree will go on floors at the end of the year. Shraddha Kapoor will reprise her role in the film.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:34 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree, which was a horror-comedy, left the audience in suspense. Viewers always wanted to know who was the real ‘stree’ as the ending of the film was mysterious. According to the latest media reports, Shraddha is all set to reprise her role in the Stree prequel.

According to the report of Peeping Moon, the prequel of the film will go on floors at the end of the year. As per the source, “expanding the universe further, the team is now working on the second parts of these movies to establish the lead characters before they start crossing paths in each other’s stories. Vijan’s next film in the MHCU tells the backstory of the girl who came to Stree and the complications she brought along. It’s a prequel to Stree and will see Shraddha reprising her role from the 2018 sleeper hit.” However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Earlier, while talking about the mysterious ending, the producer Dinesh Vijan told Bollywood Lide, “It (the ending) teases them, a little bit. The whole idea is that of a franchise. It's setting up the second part. The sequel will answer all the questions. I understand the grouse, but it was intentional. We will make it up to you in the second one.”

In 2018, producers, who were reportedly having financial issues, resolved their differences. They released a statement that read, “We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP (and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film Stree which released in August 2018. All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film Stree including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd.”

 

