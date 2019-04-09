'Stree' actress Flora Saini on her passionate lip-lock with Sudhanshu Pandey in 'Seasoned With Love'

Bollywood actress Flora Saini, who was last seen in Fraud Saiyyan, has shot for a short film titled Seasoned With Love. The Stree actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Sudhanshu Pandey in the short.

The film, which deals with the issue of infidelity has Flora Saini sharing a passionate kiss with Sudhanshu Pandey. While talking about the lip-lock, Flora says, "It was the demand of the script. Such scenes get a bit awkward at times but Sudhanshu and our director, Lakshmi Iyer, made me feel pretty comfortable. In fact, both Lakshmi and I ganged up against him!”

She added, “It's also about how aesthetically the scene is shot and I think we have aced it. We are actors and viewers should know that we are just playing a part and are not like this in personal lives."

The trailer of the short film was recently released. Flora had shared it on her Instagram page, writing along side, "Trailer of our short film #seasonedwithlove directed by this gorgeous girl @iyer_lakshmi"

Watch the trailer right here:

For those who’re uninitiated, Flora is best known for playing the ghost in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy Stree.