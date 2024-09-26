Twitter
'Was dating an actress, told her let's not...': Yuvraj Singh reveals shocking tale from 2007 Australia tour

The Confluence of Innovation, Data, and Technology: Perceptions from Stakeholders

Meet Bollywood superstar’s son who said ‘I get shy looking at my mom romancing other men on screen’, he is…

This mysterious 500 diamond necklace with Indian connection will be auctioned in...

Shakib Al Hasan announces T20I retirement, says Kanpur Test against India will be his last if...

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster is now available on this OTT platform, but there's a twist

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Stree 2 is now available for rent on Prime Video for Rs 349.

Aman Wadhwa

Sep 26, 2024

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster is now available on this OTT platform, but there's a twist
Stree 2
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2024. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles, the horror comedy hit the theatres on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day and is still running successfully in cinemas after its six weeks.

But now, the audiences can watch Stree 2 at the comfort of their homes as the film is now available for rent on the OTT platform Prime Video for Rs 349. Even those who have Amazon Prime Video membership will have to spend this amount to enjoy the thrills and laughs of th horror comedy. CinemaRare, that shares the latest OTT listings, took to its X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "#Stree2 (2024) by @amarkaushik, now available for RENT on @PrimeVideoIN Store for ₹349."

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 600 crore net in India and has beated other blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal to achieve this milestone. After a successful run of six weeks, Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, will now face competition from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 releasing in cinemas this Friday on September 27.

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree and Bhediya were also directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the recent blockbuster. Akshay has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe. Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3 are the planned films in this universe.

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

