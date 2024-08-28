Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

After the mega success of Stree 2, Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar has been approached for Bigg Boss 18.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:53 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'
Sunil Kumar- Salman Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Police constable, actor Sunil Kumar, who frightened moviegoers with his performance as the main antagonist, Sarkata in Stree 2, is now approached for Bigg Boss 18. Stree 2 has become the most profitable movie of this year. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy has already crossed Rs 400 crores in India and has grossed Rs 576 crore worldwide.  

The movie earned rave reviews and the cast's performances have won the masses' appreciation. Sunil Kumar's portrayal of the demonic Sarkata is widely recognised, making Sunil an overnight star. After the mega success of Stree 2, Sunil is now approached for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil discussed his potential participation in the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. He said, "I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it’s for Bigg Boss in October.” Sunil also mentioned the challenges he faced in managing his time. “I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging. I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.”

About Stree 2 

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and the fourth instalment of the larger Maddock Horror Universe, after Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. The film brings back the original cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Post the mega success of Stree 2, the franchise will be followed by Bhediya 2, Vampires of Vijaynagar, and Munjya 2. 

Read: This engineer-turned-actor, 'king of comedy' discovered Sunil Grover, worked as cartoonist, died a day before...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career got ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career got ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement