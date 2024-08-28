Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

After the mega success of Stree 2, Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar has been approached for Bigg Boss 18.

Police constable, actor Sunil Kumar, who frightened moviegoers with his performance as the main antagonist, Sarkata in Stree 2, is now approached for Bigg Boss 18. Stree 2 has become the most profitable movie of this year. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy has already crossed Rs 400 crores in India and has grossed Rs 576 crore worldwide.

The movie earned rave reviews and the cast's performances have won the masses' appreciation. Sunil Kumar's portrayal of the demonic Sarkata is widely recognised, making Sunil an overnight star. After the mega success of Stree 2, Sunil is now approached for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil discussed his potential participation in the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. He said, "I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it’s for Bigg Boss in October.” Sunil also mentioned the challenges he faced in managing his time. “I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging. I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.”

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and the fourth instalment of the larger Maddock Horror Universe, after Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. The film brings back the original cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Post the mega success of Stree 2, the franchise will be followed by Bhediya 2, Vampires of Vijaynagar, and Munjya 2.

