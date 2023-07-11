Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 goes on floor, makers announce crucial detail about the new monster in the film.

Makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited sequel, Stree 2 have officially announced the beginning of the film’s shoot with an intriguing video and have released crucial details about the new monster who is ready to create havoc, leaving fans excited and curious.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared the announcement of the much-awaited movie Stree 2 to be released in August 2024. Sharing an intriguing video, he wrote, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!(once again havoc was created in Chanderi. Stree 2 filming begins. She is coming on August 2024).”

The video left fans elated who shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Oo Stree come fast with the movie.” Another wrote, “super excited for this.” another fan commented, “It’s going to be a blockbuster.”

The video ends with the message 'Sakate Ka Aatank (havoc of headless man)" which gives a hint about the new monster in the film, however, the makers have not shared the full details about the new monster of the film yet creating a huge buzz for the film.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, released in 2018 was a hit. The plot of the film was based on a witch who abducts men at night and leaves only their clothes behind. The horror-comedy was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is Written by Niren Bhatt. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will reprise their roles in the sequel which is scheduled to release in AUGUST 2024.