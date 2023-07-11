Headlines

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Meet college dropout with Rs 1,40,044 crore who bought Rs 1000 crore house, mentor to another billionaire

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Fire breaks out at Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, no casualties reported

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

DNA | Objectionable pamphlets distributed in Indore to alert Muslim girls against 'saffron love trap'

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Homebollywood

bollywood

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 goes on floor, makers announce crucial detail about the new monster in the film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited sequel, Stree 2 have officially announced the beginning of the film’s shoot with an intriguing video and have released crucial details about the new monster who is ready to create havoc, leaving fans excited and curious.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared the announcement of the much-awaited movie Stree 2 to be released in August 2024. Sharing an intriguing video, he wrote, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!(once again havoc was created in Chanderi. Stree 2 filming begins. She is coming on August 2024).”

The video left fans elated who shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Oo Stree come fast with the movie.” Another wrote, “super excited for this.” another fan commented, “It’s going to be a blockbuster.” 

The video ends with the message 'Sakate Ka Aatank (havoc of headless man)" which gives a hint about the new monster in the film, however, the makers have not shared the full details about the new monster of the film yet creating a huge buzz for the film. 

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, released in 2018 was a hit. The plot of the film was based on a witch who abducts men at night and leaves only their clothes behind. The horror-comedy was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is Written by Niren Bhatt. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will reprise their roles in the sequel which is scheduled to release in AUGUST 2024.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Karan Johar gives savage reply to Threads user asking if he is gay, netizens call him 'wittier than SRK'

Meet man who earned Rs 23,000 crore selling detergent, had quit government job, started firm on cycle

Wordle 751 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 10

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE