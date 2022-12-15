Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana to begin shooting for Amar Kaushik's directorial in March

Rajkummar Rao-Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

After teasing the audience of the arrival of Stree 2 in the mid-credit scene of Bediya, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to start shooting for Stree 2 in March 2023. A source from the production house confirms the three actors along with the original cast of Stree will begin shooting in March and the filming is set to take place across 4 cities.

The source says, "The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is Stree 2 in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie Stree will be gearing up for the shoot in March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently, all actors are busy with other commitments and the pre-production on the film has already begun."

In the 2018 movie Stree, Aparshakti plays the character of Bittu, who is the friend of Rajkummar’s character, Vicky. The movie is a horror comedy written by the writer-director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, better known as Raj & DK. Stree was the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik, who went on to make Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Bala and the recently released Bhediya.

Apart from earning around Rs 180 crore at the box office, Stree also won huge critical acclaim as the film was nominated in ten categories at the Filmfare Awards namely Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Supporting Actor (Female), Best Story, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogues, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and lastly, Best Debut Director for which Kaushik won the Black Lady statuette.

For the unversed, Stree was the first installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe followed by Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya.



