Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree 2 gets a big thumbs up from the audience.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s much-anticipated film Stree 2 has finally been released in theatres and has created a stir. The film opened to blockbuster reviews from the audience.

The cine-goers can’t stop hailing Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s performance in the movie and the unexpected cameos in the movie have created a stir on social media. Here’s a look at some of the tweets before you watch Stree 2

One of the users took to Twitter and wrote, "Stree 2 is how you do a sequel. Perfectly blending the elements of part one while also introducing new ones...Horror with comedy is tricky but here they pulled it off extremely well with all the chemistry and writing. Wasn't expecting the cinematic universe to go hard in this one...But feels like the beginning of something big."

Stree 2 is how you do a sequel.. Perfectly blending the elements of part one while also introducing new ones..



Horror with comedy is tricky but here they pulled it off extremely well with all the chemistry and writing.



Wasn't expecting the cinematic universe to go hard in this… pic.twitter.com/borfBMacoE August 14, 2024

Another user commented, "What a mind-blowing experience purest cinema at all levels so much humor & strong screenplay never a dull moment big surprises for everyone in the cameo akki sir is just for the mass."

Another user tweeted, "A Shraddha Kapoor movie is making so much noise at the BO she got the maximum noise as people hooted and cheered for her in the theatre, with a blockbuster opening with great screen presence and mass action sequences she just silenced the haters."

a Shraddha kapoor movie is making so much noise at the BO she got the maximum noise as people hooted and cheered for her in the theatre, with a blockbuster opening with great screen presence and mass action sequences she just silenced the haters. #Stree2 #Stree2Review pic.twitter.com/2YaKY7CKmu — streeuphoria (@antosharshunno) August 15, 2024

Another user wrote, "Stree 2 is a fun ride. So so many hilarious scenes. Every actor plays their role perfectly. Definitely a 5-star movie."

Stree 2 is a fun ride. So so hilarious scenes. Every actor plays their role perfectly. Definitely a 5 star movie.#Stree2Review #5star — Atif Raza (@AtifRaza1999) August 15, 2024

One of the Tweets read, "#Stree2Review The Sequel Shined the original with comedy and Horror The Surprising Cameo even more excited about part 3 @ShraddhaKapoor She got Maximum cheered off the Theatre a blockbuster open in great screen presence Mass action scenes Sequences."

Another user wrote, Stree vs Sarkata is officially the new biggest rivalry in #Bollywood."

Stree vs Sarkata is officially the new biggest rivalry in #Bollywood #Stree2Review pic.twitter.com/r8uCoYx6z4 — Yash Tiwari (@DrYashTiwari) August 14, 2024

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is the sequel to the 2018 hit film Stree. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Stree 2 stands to register the highest opening by any Bollywood film this year. Trade pundits have predicted the film to cross Rs 30 crore net for opening day. This is higher than the Rs 22 crore that Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi version only) collected. Trade sources say that Stree 2 could earn in the range of Rs 45-50 crore gross worldwide on Thursday if word of mouth builds.

