Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. The horror comedy achieved a milestone, which other films with superstars such as Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Dangal, and Animal failed to do so. It became the first Hindi film to earn Rs 600 crore in India. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles, the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy was released in the cinemas on August 15.

After around two months of its theatrical release, Stree 2 is now finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from October 10. On September 26, the OTT giant had made the film available for rent for the price of Rs 349. But now, the movie has started streaming rent-free for Prime Video members. The streaming platform took to its social media handles, shared the announcement video, and wrote, "Stree AAAAAAAA chuki hai #StreeOnPrime, screaming now."

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree and Bhediya were also directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the recent blockbuster. Akshay has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe.

On the Independence Day 2024, Stree 2 clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller Vedaa. The three movies have once again clashed with their OTT release as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have also started streaming on Netflix and ZEE5, respectively, from October 10. It means that the audiences have their Dussehra weekend sorted as they can watch the three films at the comfort of their homes now.

