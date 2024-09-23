Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aaprshakti Khurana-starrer Stree 2 has become the first Hindi film to earn Rs 600 crore in India.

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles, Stree 2 released in cinemas on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day and is still running successfully at the box office even after six weeks. The Amar Kaushik directorial continues to break records and has now beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 600 mark in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news. He wrote, "IT'S 600 PAAR...#Stree2 creates HISTORY as the *first Hindi film* to achieve this milestone. From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, Stree 2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board. It would be premature to predict the lifetime biz, as Stree 2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week."

Sharing the box office numbers, he added, "Stree 2 biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr Week 3: ₹ 72.83 cr Week 4: ₹ 37.75 cr Week 5: ₹ 25.72 cr Weekend 6: ₹ 14.32 cr Total: Rs 604.22 cr India biz. Nett BOC."

IT'S 600 PAAR... #Stree2 creates HISTORY as the first #Hindi film to achieve this milestone... From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, #Stree2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board.



It would be premature to predict the… pic.twitter.com/NpNgNfEPiY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2024

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree and Bhediya were also directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the recent blockbuster. Akshay has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe. Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3 are the planned films in this universe.

