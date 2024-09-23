Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs a company worth...

Harnessing Predictive Analytics to Transform Credit Risk Assessment: Insights from Saugat Nayak

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka stun New Zealand in Galle

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Badlapur school sexual assault case: Accused fires at cop with police revolver, killed in retaliatory firing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

7 most expensive bags in world

7 most expensive bags in world

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aaprshakti Khurana-starrer Stree 2 has become the first Hindi film to earn Rs 600 crore in India.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...
Stree 2 is first Hindi film to earn Rs 600 crore in India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles, Stree 2 released in cinemas on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day and is still running successfully at the box office even after six weeks. The Amar Kaushik directorial continues to break records and has now beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 600 mark in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news. He wrote, "IT'S 600 PAAR...#Stree2 creates HISTORY as the *first Hindi film* to achieve this milestone. From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, Stree 2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board. It would be premature to predict the lifetime biz, as Stree 2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week."

Sharing the box office numbers, he added, "Stree 2 biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr Week 3: ₹ 72.83 cr Week 4: ₹ 37.75 cr Week 5: ₹ 25.72 cr Weekend 6: ₹ 14.32 cr Total: Rs 604.22 cr India biz. Nett BOC."

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree and Bhediya were also directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the recent blockbuster. Akshay has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe. Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3 are the planned films in this universe.

READ | This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 5G data, 98 days validity, unlimited calling for just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 5G data, 98 days validity, unlimited calling for just Rs…

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

7 most expensive bags in world

7 most expensive bags in world

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement