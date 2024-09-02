Twitter
Bollywood

Stree 2 breaks Baahubali 2's box-office record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in...

With a total collection of Rs 479.50 crore after 18 days, Stree 2 is on track to join the Rs 500 crore club within the next five days.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Stree 2 breaks Baahubali 2's box-office record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in...
Image credit:Twitter
The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starring Stree 2 continues its record-breaking performance at the Indian box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy earned Rs 46.50 crore in its third weekend, surpassing the previous record held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which made Rs 42.00 crore in 2017.

With a total collection of Rs 479.50 crore after 18 days, Stree 2 is on track to join the Rs 500 crore club within the next five days. Released in the cinemas on August 15, directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy Stree 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer had already crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office. As Sacnilk reported, Stree 2 has grossed Rs 576 crores worldwide. 

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the horror comedy.

Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll. After delivering the biggest blockbuster of the year- Stree 2, the actress is now reportedly becoming Akshay Kumar's new neighbour. As Hindustan Times reported, Shraddha is apparently renting Hrithik Roshan’s current residence, the Rs 100-crore sea-facing apartment in Juhu. In the same building, Akshay lives in a luxurious duplex apartment with his family. So now Shraddha will be neighbours with Akshay, his author wife Twinkle Khanna and their children. As per the media reports, Shraddha would be paying Rs 10-15 lakhs monthly rent. 

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had a special cameo in Shraddha's latest blockbuster, and now he will also become her neighbour. Earlier there were reports that Varun Dhawan would move into Hrithik’s apartment with his wife Natasha Dalal and their newborn daughter. However, it looks like the deal reportedly got cancelled between Varun and the owner. For the unversed, Varun also made a special cameo in Sree 2. 

