Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

J-K Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from this constituency

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

J-K Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from this constituency

J-K Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from this constituency

Animals that could go extinct by 2030

Animals that could go extinct by 2030

8 fiercest rivalries in animal kingdom

8 fiercest rivalries in animal kingdom

8 Bollywood sequels that flopped badly

8 Bollywood sequels that flopped badly

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 beat Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and recorded the highest ever collection for a Hindi film on a second Saturday. The Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has also crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 06:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...
Stree 2 box office collection
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy Stree 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office, as per the makers. The film has also recorded the highest ever collection of a Hindi film on a second Saturday.

The production house Maddock Films took to its Instagram and shared the poster with the details of Stree 2's box office collection. It read that the horror comedy has minted Rs 505 crore gross worldwide and Rs 361 crore net in India. The post was captioned, "Stree 2 shatters records with a LEGENDARY and HIGHEST ever 2nd Saturday in history! Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that how Stree 2 has defeated the likes of Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and even the dubbed Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 by recording the highest ever collection on a second Saturday for a Hindi film. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "HISTORIC SATURDAY....#Stree2 emerges as the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2024....Creates HISTORY by surpassing the [second] Sat totals of #Animal [₹ 32.47 cr], #Gadar2 [₹ 31.07 cr], #Jawan [₹ 30.10 cr], #Baahubali2 #Hindi [₹ 26.50 cr], #TheKashmirFiles [₹ 24.80 cr], #Pathaan [₹ 22.50 cr] and #KGF2 #Hindi [₹ 18.25 cr]."

"#Stree2 is set to cross the ₹ 400 cr milestone on [second] Sun/Mon. Keeping in mind the remarkable pace and extraordinary audience support, its entry into the coveted ₹ 500 cr Club is now CONFIRMED. [Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr. Total: ₹ 360.90 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice", he added how the Amar Kaushik directorial can easily earn Rs 500 crore net in India.

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the horror comedy.

READ | Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Intention of doing nothing': Ex-Google employee joins Amazon with Rs 3 crore salary, has done zero...

'Intention of doing nothing': Ex-Google employee joins Amazon with Rs 3 crore salary, has done zero...

Who is Sonia Gandhi’s favourite? It's not Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, it is...

Who is Sonia Gandhi’s favourite? It's not Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, it is...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre in Delhi due to...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre in Delhi due to...

Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

‘In our part of the world...': EAM Jaishankar to foreign press on PM Modi-Putin hug

‘In our part of the world...': EAM Jaishankar to foreign press on PM Modi-Putin hug

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement