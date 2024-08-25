Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 beat Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and recorded the highest ever collection for a Hindi film on a second Saturday. The Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has also crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy Stree 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office, as per the makers. The film has also recorded the highest ever collection of a Hindi film on a second Saturday.

The production house Maddock Films took to its Instagram and shared the poster with the details of Stree 2's box office collection. It read that the horror comedy has minted Rs 505 crore gross worldwide and Rs 361 crore net in India. The post was captioned, "Stree 2 shatters records with a LEGENDARY and HIGHEST ever 2nd Saturday in history! Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that how Stree 2 has defeated the likes of Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and even the dubbed Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 by recording the highest ever collection on a second Saturday for a Hindi film. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "HISTORIC SATURDAY....#Stree2 emerges as the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2024....Creates HISTORY by surpassing the [second] Sat totals of #Animal [₹ 32.47 cr], #Gadar2 [₹ 31.07 cr], #Jawan [₹ 30.10 cr], #Baahubali2 #Hindi [₹ 26.50 cr], #TheKashmirFiles [₹ 24.80 cr], #Pathaan [₹ 22.50 cr] and #KGF2 #Hindi [₹ 18.25 cr]."

"#Stree2 is set to cross the ₹ 400 cr milestone on [second] Sun/Mon. Keeping in mind the remarkable pace and extraordinary audience support, its entry into the coveted ₹ 500 cr Club is now CONFIRMED. [Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr. Total: ₹ 360.90 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice", he added how the Amar Kaushik directorial can easily earn Rs 500 crore net in India.

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the horror comedy.

