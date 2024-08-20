Twitter
Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has crossed Fighter's domestic collection in just 5 days.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's much-anticipated film Stree 2 opened to positive reviews from the audience and has been having its dream run at the box office. Now, the film has achieved another milestone at the box office. 

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 posted one of the highest-grossing first Monday hauls in history, behind only Tiger 3 (which debuted on a Sunday), Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, and Animal. Now, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has minted an estimated Rs 37 cr on its fifth day of release (Monday). With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 228 crore in India in 5 days. 

Stree 2 has thus surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter's domestic collection(Rs 212 crore) in just 5 days. Globally, the movie has already passed the Rs 300 crore mark. With this, the horror-comedy is now targetting Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, which had netted Rs 293 cr in the Hindi-speaking regions. 

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in Maddock's horror universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aprashakti Khurrana in key roles. The film also has some interesting cameos including Tamannaah Bhatia as the dancer, Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Akshay Kumar, who has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe. Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3 are the planned films in this universe.

Stree 2 clashed with John Abraham and Sharvari's  Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. However, both of them continue to struggle at the box office. John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer action thriller Vedaa has earned Rs 13.25 crore in its opening weekend and the comedy Khel Khel Mein, headlined by Akshay Kumar, has earned Rs 23 crore worldwide. Despite having big stars, the films are lagging behind at the box office.

