Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Rajkummar, Shraddha film continues to dominate; crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy Stree 2 has seen a record-breaking Sunday with the net domestic collections of over Rs 50 crore. The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 11:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Rajkummar, Shraddha film continues to dominate; crosses Rs 200 crore globally
Stree 2 box office collection day 4
Despite its clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, the horror comedy Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office single handedly. The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles. After three strong days at the box office, the film has seen record-breaking numbers on Sunday also.

In its first three days, Stree 2 had earned Rs 188 crore worldwide and had crossed the lifetime earnings of the first part. On its fourth day of release, i.e. on August 18, the horror comedy has added Rs 55 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The film has easily crossed Rs 200 crore globally and is expected to see huge numbers on Monday too on the account of Raksha Bandhan holiday. With no major releases till September end, the Amar Kaushik directorial can easily become one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree and Bhediya were also directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy. Akshay has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe. Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3 are the planned films in this universe.

Talking about the other two films, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein continue to struggle at the box office. John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer action thriller Vedaa has earned Rs 13.25 crore in its opening weekend and the comedy Khel Khel Mein, headlined by Akshay Kumar, has earned Rs 14.20 crore in the first four days.

