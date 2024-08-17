Twitter
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Stree 2 earned Rs 45 crore on Saturday and surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first part Stree.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 11:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days
Stree 2 box office collection day 3
The horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles, is on a box office rampage. The film is breaking records on each passing day since its paid previews began on Wednesday and has now crossed the lifetime earnings of its first part Stree within just three days.

The 2018 release Stree, made in a modest budget of Rs 30 crore, had turned out to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 129.83 crore net in India in its entire theatrical run. Stree 2 had collected Rs 91.70 crore net in India in its first two days, and as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the sequel minted Rs 45 crore on Saturday.

This means Stree 2 has collected Rs 135.70 crore net in India within just three days and is on course to have a strong run at the box office. With no major releases till September end, the Amar Kaushik directorial can easily become one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood. Kaushik had directed Stree as well.

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy.

The Independence Day this year saw a three-way clash between Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein. While Stree 2 has been a favourite choice of the audiences, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein continue to struggle at the box office. John Abraham's action thriller and Akshay Kumar's comedy have earned Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 10.30 crore, respectively, in their first three days.

