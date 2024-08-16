Twitter
Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 earned Rs 30 crore net in India on its second day of release.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 01:10 AM IST

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
The horror comedy Stree 2 saw a record-breaking opening on Independence Day and has maintained an excellent hold on its second day of release. In the sequel, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their roles from the 2018 sleeper hit Stree.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Stree 2 had earned Rs 8.5 crore from its paid previews on Wednesday and collected Rs 51.8 crore on its first day of release, taking the opening day collection to Rs 60.3 crore net. Its worldwide gross collections for its first day were Rs 80 crore. On Saturday, as per the early estimates from Sacnilk, Stree 2 earned Rs 30 crore and has thus, crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark worldwide.

In 2018, Stree had earned Rs 129 crore net in India and Rs 182 crore gross worldwide. Going by its strong momentum, tremendously great word of mouth, and positive reviews, the sequel will surpass these figures in the opening weekend itself and is set to challenge Fighter as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer had earned Rs 212.73 crore net and Rs 358.83 crore worldwide gross earlier this year.

Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the Amar Kaushik directorial. Amar Kaushik had previously directed Stree and Bhediya as well.

Along with Stree 2, the action thriller Vedaa and comedy Khel Khel Mein had also released on the Independence Day. As per Sacnilk, John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has earned Rs 7.90 crore and Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein has earned Rs 6.95 crore in their first two days. 

