Stree 2 box office collection day 1: Rajkummar-Shraddha film beats KGF, War, Gadar 2's opening record, is only behind...

Stree 2 has scripted box office history with the fourth-highest opening for any Bollywood film

Stree 2, the horror comedy from the house of Maddock Films, has set the cash registers ringing on its opening day with a record-breaking collection on Independence Day. The Amar Kaushik rode high on its sequel anticipation and positive word of mouth to break all records for a non-superstar film. Early estimates show that the film has registered the fourth-biggest opening for any Bollywood film ever, no mean feat for a film of its size.

As per trade sources, Stree 2 earned Rs 46 crore net domestically on Thursday, August 15, its release day. In addition to this, the film had earned Rs 8.55 crore in paid previews on Wednesday evening bringing its total opening collection to Rs 54.5 crore, the fourth-highest ever. The films that Stree 2’s tsunami left behind include a who-is-who of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood history, including Hrithik Roshan’s War (Rs 53 crore), Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (Rs 44 crore), and Sunny Deol’s (Rs 40 crore).

The horror comedy has even outdone the Hindi language earnings of two pan-India south blockbusters – Baahubali 2 (Rs 41 crore), and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 54 crore). Stree 2 stands behind only three all-time blockbusters in the list of highest-opening Hindi films. Shah Rukh Khan sits atop the throne with historic Rs 75-crore opening of his 2023 hit Jawan. At the second spot is Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which had earned Rs 63 crore on its opening day in December last year. Shah Rukh makes another entry at the third spot with Pathaan, which earned Rs 57 crore on Republic Day last year.

Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Stree, this has been a heavily anticipated film for years. The original had earned Rs 180 crore worldwide and a little over Rs 100 crore net in India. The sequel should cross that figure in the opening weekend itself. Stree 2 is part of the larger Maddock Horror Universe, which also includes werewolf film Bhediya and folk horror comedy Munjya.

