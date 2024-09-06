Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's is now the third fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 500-crore club after Shah Rukh Khan's mega-hit 'Jawan' (September 2023) and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' (December 2023).

The Indian film industry went through a vital revival after the grand success of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' proved to be super successful at the box office. Amid the constant pressure on Bollywood films, underperforming despite having a huge budget and star power, 'Stree 2' being a superhit is a testament to the power of a strong script.

Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter' both underperformed at the box office despite the presence of superstars. 'Stree 2', on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 520 crores in 20 days since its release. The film, made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, has taken the box office by storm.

'Jawan' achieved this milestone in 13 days and 'Animal' in 16 days. 'Stree 2' crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in 18 days and has created history.

Single-screen exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, earlier this year, was quoted as saying, "What people need to understand is that it is not how much money a film makes to reach profitability, it is how fast it can do it. Time is of great essence in the success of films. A film making Rs 300 crore in one year versus a film collecting Rs 300 crore in a week, any exhibitor will choose the latter. That's the kind of film that gets me those footfalls."

'Stree 2' becoming successful has also shown the mirror to big-budget and big-ticket films such as 'Jawan', 'Animal', and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' posted an ROI of 177 percent and 'Jawan' posted an ROI of 113 percent. Compared to that, 'Stree 2' reported a Rs 460 crore profit, seven times its budget, with an ROI of 767 percent.

'Stree 2' is now gaining on the domestic market and is coming close to the Rs 600-crore mark. The worldwide box office collections, on the other hand, are nearing Rs 700 crore.

It is safe to say that 'Stree 2' is the most profitable Hindi film of the year 2024.

