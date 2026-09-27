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'Stop using my name to...': Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja, alleges superstar's wife is 'trying to kill him for years'

Govind's Roopa co-star, rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, has finally decided to give it back to Sunita Ahuja. Without naming her directly, Komal slammed Mrs Govinda for destroying the superstar's image for publicity.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 09:57 AM IST

'Stop using my name to...': Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar SNAPS at Sunita Ahuja, alleges superstar's wife is 'trying to kill him for years'
Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita Ahuja (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Govinda's co-star and rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar broke her silence on allegations imposed on her by superstar's wife Sunita Ahuja. For the past few months, Sunita Ahuja has been labelling Komal Rani as the homebreaker. Recently, she even requested Gen-Z to support her and pray that her family doesn't break. Komal shared a story on Instagram, clarifying that she isn't the homebreaker, and without naming Sunita, she stated that Govinda's marital life is already broken. Komal went on to allege that Sunita is just using her husband, humiliating him, and pushing him to the point of death, trying to earn publicity and sympathy by taking their issues to the media.

Sunita Ahuja tried to kill Govinda? Komal makes shocking claims

In her story, Komal wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain, or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy?"

Here's Komal Rani Swarnkar's Insta story

image

May God protect men from such cunning women: Komal Rani

Komal further claimed that for years Sunita has harassed Govinda, isolated him, pushed him to such an extent that he decided to end his life. She wrote, "To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely, and drive him to the point of death. I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind closed doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy?" She concluded with a strong message: "Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women."

Also read: Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, not Sunita Ahuja, reacts to adultery rumors: 'Even if there is an affair...'

 

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