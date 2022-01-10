‘Stop cursing your own child’: Swara Bhasker reveals hilarious chat with her mom

Swara Bhasker, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19, was bored 'out of her brains' on Sunday. She shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp discussion with her mum to keep herself engaged. Swara is currently living in isolation at her Delhi family home.

“Forgive me lord, for I have Covid and am bored out of my brains and thus I reveal this family chat in public," Swara shared the conversation on Instagram Stories with this disclaimer.

The screenshot revealed Swara's hilarious exchange with her mother, in which she said, “Irritating my mother was one of the greatest pleasures of my life." In response, Swara was told: “What you give comes round. Remember that.” Swara then jokingly said to her mom, “Ma stop cursing your own child."

Earlier this week, Swara revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis in a post, writing: "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”

In her note, Swara revealed she and her family went into isolation on January 5: “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening… and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya'll.”

Swara was last seen in ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai’, a web series. Her films include ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, and ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, to name a few.