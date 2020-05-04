'Still seeks perfection in every shot': Sanjay Dutt all praises for 'Sadak 2' director Mahesh Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming outing is Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial Sadak 2. In the film sequel to their 1991 flick. The second instalment also stars Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. With this film, Mahesh is also directing Sanjay after many years and people have been waiting to witness their collaboration on the big screen. The film is slated to release this year and now we have to wait to see the final release date.

On being asked about getting directed by Bhatt after these many years, Sanjay told Mid Day, "Bhatt Saab's vision remains unchanged. He still seeks perfection in every shot, and his passion for filmmaking has remained intact all these years. I am glad to be a part of Sadak 2 and work with the maestro."

With the trend of OTT platforms, Dutt was asked on exploring that area too. To which he said, "OTT platforms are flourishing, and have brought about so much variety in terms of content. They also enable artists to experiment with material and characters. If I get a script that excites me, I would love to [foray into digital entertainment]."

Meanwhile, Sanjay's upcoming films also include KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz.

Earlier while talking about staying indoors with family amid lockdown, Dutt had also shared, "Time is such a luxury, which I realize now, after 40 years of working and leading an eventful life. That's why it's precious to me. I keep my life simple by focusing on my family and work. I love the multiple chats I have with my children."