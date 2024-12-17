Recently a video from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's kitchen went viral, and it gave a sneak peek into their simple living in a luxurious Rs 35-crore home.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two young superstars of Bollywood are living a simple life and a recent viral video proved that they're just like us. Though the power-couple are living in a luxurious Rs 35 crore home in Pali Hill, Bandra, they have adapted a simple lifestyle. A few days back a video from their kitchen went viral that gave a sneak peek into their lives.

The video has now been deleted from Instagram, but the netizens were quick enough to pull out some screengrabs from the video. The video was shared by chefs who were preparing brunch for the duo. The couple has kept their kitchen quite simple. In a quick glimpse, one can see that the kitchen is filled with kitchen appliances used for daily purposes. Ranbir and Alia have given a personalised touch to the kitchen with customised items. An adorable handmade family portrait of them with their little one Raha stole the show. The reel also showed many cute fridge magnets of animated animals. Seems like Raha loves animals and they have made sure to make their kitchen Raha-friendly.

Alia Bhatt was ignored by Neetu Kapoor at a recent public appearance

Recently, the Kapoor family came together, celebrating the centurium of Raj Kapoor with the Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival. While many photos and videos from the event went viral, there is one particular instance that people are talking about where Neetu Kapoor is appearing to ignore her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt. The new video going viral on Reddit hints at possible tension between Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen helping her husband Ranbir Kapoor manage the family. During this, she could be seen guiding other family members to the photo op point.

However, when Alia Bhatt approached Neetu Kapoor, the actress walked past without acknowledging Alia Bhatt or even glancing at her. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen, on Ranbir Kapoor's say, addressing Neetu Kapoor, calling her “Maa”, and extending her hand toward her. However, Neetu Kapoor ignoring Alia Bhatt's gesture is what has seemed to catch netizens' attention.

Also read: Despite earning Rs 1400 crores, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule FAILS to beat these mega-blockbusters of 2024