Step inside Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s Maldives villa that costs Rs 17 lakh per night

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the latest Bollywood celebrities to visit the Maldives for a vacation. The pair has been posting photos and videos from their beach vacation on social media. The couple is staying at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, according to Arjun's Instagram story.

According to its website, the premium hotel offers a variety of villa options for guests to choose from, as well as beach cottages. The majority of the villas include private pools and a view of the beach.

The cheapest choice is a one-bedroom beach pool villa, which costs around $2,530 per night (around 1.90 lakh). A personal garden, a private pool, and a large outdoor tub are included in the accommodation. The most luxurious villa costs around $4,762, or 3.588 lakhs each night.

For those travelling in big groups, the luxury stay also provides beach bungalows. The Beach House, which can accommodate nine people, costs around $25,122 per night (18.86 lakhs). The Beach House Collection, which can accommodate 27 people and costs $37,357 per night (roughly 28.05 lakhs), is also available at the resort.

Which of these villas Arjun and Malaika are residing in is unknown. From their villa, Arjun had offered a glimpse of a private pool and a wooden patio. He also showed them photos of the beach from their rooms.