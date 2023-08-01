Headlines

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious terrace comprises a wooden patio seating area with an ambiance filled with shades of red and orange. The beautifully done wooden patia overlooks the iconic Marine Drive and the Mumbai skyline is clearly in sight.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Bollywood actor and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta live a luxurious lifestyle and the living proof of it is their beautiful ancestral home in Malabar Hills in Mumbai. 

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta recently renovated the terrace of the luxurious house that was bought by Jay Mehta's grandfather in 1940. The renovation work on the house was completed by ace Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ashishsahi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ashishsahi)

Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, along with their two kids, live on two floors of the house while the businessman's uncle stays on another. Two other floors reportedly house Jay Mehta's art collection. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ashishsahi)

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious terrace comprises a wooden patio seating area with an ambiance filled with shades of red and orange. The beautifully done wooden patia overlooks the iconic Marine Drive and the Mumbai skyline is clearly in sight. 

A treat for sore eyes, the terrace of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's house has been designed keeping in mind the modern aesthetics and yet has a very homely feel to it. Comfortable lounge chairs with cushions can be seen on the terrace as can bougainvillea and frangipani adorning parts of the open space. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ashishsahi)

Even the inside seating space is very artistically done with elements of modernity and art combined.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ashishsahi)

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar house is contemporary in design yet classic in every way. An area fully dedicated to unwinding on a relaxing chair and knitted poufs in orange and red also made available for sitting is something every house needs. And there's no denying that this one even looks so impressive! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ashishsahi)

The home also has a wedge-shaped eight-seater dining table in the background of which, one can see the Mumbai skyscrapers and lots of greenery that give the space a splendid look. The rear area of the terrace can apparently host more intimate gatherings. 

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's home is a modern take on their lifestyle while managing to capture the essence of a home and its history. 

