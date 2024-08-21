Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Jay Mehta is a respectable Indian businessman and the Chairman of The Mehta Group. His estimated net worth is a staggering Rs 1000-2400 crore, as per reports. The company, on the other hand, reportedly controls assets of close to USD 500 million (Rs 4130 crore).

In the mid-80s, an IAS officer's daughter entered the film industry and became a superstar in no time. Juhi Chawla is still renowned for her bubbly roles in the films of the 90s. After winning the hearts of the audience with her acting, Juhi Chawla, at the peak of her career, married Jay Mehta in December 1995 and left acting to settle down.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta are parents to two children. A daughter named Jhanvi and a son named Arjun. The actress now lives with her family in Mumbai. The house that the couple stays in was bought by her husband Jay Mehta's grandfather in the 1940s. It is located in one of Mumbai's poshest areas, Malabar Hills. The house is decorated with luxurious vibes.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta live in a family-owned apartment in Malabar Hills in Mumbai. The family lives on two floors while the other two floors accommodate their art collection.

The home has been redesigned by Channa Daswatte who also did some work for Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta on their ancestral home named Hill Bungalow which is in Porbandar, Gujarat.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's home has a palatial terrace that comprises a wooden patio seating area with an aura filled with shades of red and orange. It overlooks the iconic Marine Drive and the Mumbai skyline is also clearly visible.

The house has been designed with modern aesthetics but still has a very homely feel to it. Even the inside seating space is very artistically done, keeping in mind the couple's love for the craft.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar house screams contemporary yet classic in every way.

One of the main attractions of Juhi Chawla's home is a wedge-shaped eight-seater dining table which has a beautiful view of the Mumbai skyscrapers and lots of greenery that give the space a magnificent look.

