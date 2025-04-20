End of an era! That's what cinephiles are feeling as Dev Anand's iconic bungalow in Juhu has been sold for Rs 400 crores, and it will be demolished for a 22-floor tower.

Cinephiles are disheartened as Dev Anand's iconic bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, has been sold, and it will be demolished for a 22-floor tower. The Guide star made his dream paradise away from the noise of the city, when Juhu wasn't packed with celebrities' homes. As per several reports, Dev's home was the first house of a movie star in Juhu. In 1950, Dev built his abode near Iris Park, surrounded by greenery, in a peaceful environment. For the next 40 years, Dev resided in this bungalow with his wife, Kalpana Kartik, and their children, Suneil Anand and Devina Anand.

The reports of the bungalow sale first appeared in September 2023. Multiple media outlets reported that the iconic Juhu bungalow had been sold. Shortly after the news, Dev Anand's nephew, Ketan Anand, son of Chetan Anand, dismissed the reports as called it "false news." He also assured by stating that he had checked with Devina Anand and the family.

Cut to April 2025, the reports of Dev Anand's bungalow sold have made headlines, and now it has been reported that the reputed real estate agency has bought the home for Rs 350-400 crores.

A closer look at Anand, Iris Park, Juhu

Dev's aura was reflected in his bungalow as well. The interiors of his bungalow have the elegance that mirrors his persona. Earthy tones, vintage portraits, plush sofas, and film posters — it seems like every corner eludes Dev's simple-yet-royal living. As per a few reports, Dev had to keep raising the boundary walls over the years. Not to avoid the media, but to protect his sanctuary from the eyes of nosy neighbours.

When Dev Anand noticed how peace had been overtaken by greed and development

When Dev moved to Juhu, it was much greener and spacious. However, over the years, celebs flocked to the area, and the place became more of a 'concrete jungle'. In an old interview, Dev Anand confessed to the change in Juhu and said, "It’s not the same beach any longer.” He even emphasised how privacy has gone for a toss, and stated, "Often I have to drive past quietly and tell the watchmen not to let people know I’m in."

Why has Dev Anand's bungalow been sold?

One of the major reasons reported by multiple media portals as no one is residing in Mumbai to look after the property, as his son Suneil lives in the US, and his wife Kalpana and daughter Devina live in Ooty.