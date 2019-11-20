'Started cooking in London': Anil Kapoor reveals one change he saw in Sonam K Ahuja after her marriage with Anand Ahuja

It's been more than a year since Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja got married. After her wedding, Sonam Kapoor has been juggling between Mumbai and London to spend time with her husband and also fulfil her professional commitments. After her wedding, Sonam starred in four films namely Veere Di Wedding, Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. She also attended the Cannes Film Festival soon after her wedding and also this year.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, when Anil Kapoor was asked Sonam not being around in the house after her wedding, he stated, "This Diwali was great. Last year, we were in London and brought in the festival at her new house there. We had a quiet Diwali, as Sriji (Sridevi) had left us that year, so we had a small puja at home."

He further said, "This time, fortunately, Anand and Sonam were here in India, so we had a great party. It was hosted by Sonam and Rhea, so all their friends were there. My wife (Sunita Kapoor) is a great hostess and I feel Sonam and Rhea have taken it from their mother. Sunita and I were there too, but only to see to it that they don’t destroy the house (laughs!). When it comes to missing Sonam, yes, we do miss her, especially when she is away in London."

Anil was further asked if he sees any change in Sonam after entering marital bliss. To which he said, "Oh, let me tell you, she’s started cooking in London. I haven’t tried any of her dishes yet, but I have heard she cooks well. What I like about my relationship with Anand is that we are like friends. I am also friendly with Rhea's boyfriend Karan (Boolani)."